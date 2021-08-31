(WFSB) - Farmers in Connecticut now have the opportunity to get back some of the finances they lost as a result of Tropical Elsa in July.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved his request for an agriculture disaster declaration.
The declaration allows farmers to apply for certain disaster assistance, such as emergency loans, to cover production that was lost during the severe weather.
“Farm owners are small business owners, and not only do they employ a significant number of workers and generate economic activity, but they grow the food that we all rely on. Any bit of relief from the damage sustained during this tropical storm will be an aid to these farmers. The USDA has been a great partner to Connecticut – I appreciate their assistance on this recovery effort, and I thank President Biden and Secretary Vilsack for approving this designation for Connecticut," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.
Farmers have eight months to apply for these funds.
Those interested in applying can do so here by heading here or by contacting their local farm agency office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.