HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The spotlight is on Connecticut's 110 farmers' markets for National Farmers' Markets Week.
According to the governor's office, there are 296 farmers in the state who are certified to sell their locally-grown products at markets throughout Connecticut.
“Connecticut is home to over a hundred farmers’ markets that offer our state’s residents a wide variety of affordable nutritious, locally-grown produce,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “An asset to Connecticut’s agricultural economy, I encourage everyone to support their local farmers’ market and enjoy the best of what our state has to offer.”
Thirty-five farmers’ markets are authorized to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits, many of which offer doubling programs that allow recipients to purchase more fresh, local produce.
Lamont also said that local farmers' markets play an important role in farmland preservation efforts, connect consumers with the families that produce the food they eat and strengthen the relationship between urban, suburban and rural communities.
National Farmers’ Market Week is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Many local markets have planned events.
A list of farmers' markets can be found here.
