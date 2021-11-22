WARREN, CT (WFSB) - Farms all around the country brace themselves for an influx of folks excited to take home “the perfect tree.”
When you’re at Angevine Farm in Warren Connecticut, it’s hard not to be filled with holiday spirit.
From the cozy barn where you can make your own wreath, to the friendly members of the Angevine family walking the property eager to help.
It’s actually difficult to find anything that would make you say “bah -humbug”
Lisa Bergs is the co-manager of Angevine Farm.
She said, “this is a very magical industry, we love seeing happy families, we love it when we get pictures back of the trees all decorated.”
But this year, like many other farms across the nation, the folks at Angevine are facing a bit of a challenge, a limited supply of what seems to be high demand sized trees.
Bergs says it stems from an event 5 years ago, “the majority of the reason why the supply is low is because of the drought in 2016. We want people to know that’s influencing the supply in the State of Connecticut this year”
So why would a drought five years ago impact the tree you’ll bring home this year? Bergs says it’s all about timing and growth rate.
“So, Christmas trees grow about a foot a year, and an average Christmas tree between 6 and 7 feet takes 7 years to grow, so when we plant them, they’re about a year and a half two years old. 2016, 5 years ago, where now we would be able to sell them, we’d have a great inventory, but unfortunately a lot of those have perished in the drought, we just don’t have the supply,” said Bergs.
The good news is, there are plenty of Christmas trees to pick from. The not-so-great news is you may not get the specific size you have your heart set on.
“I think the most limited size this year in the State of Connecticut is probably going to be 7-to-8-foot tree which happens to be the most popular size,” said Bergs.
The name of the game this holiday season, Bergs says, is compromise. “You might have to have a 6 foot tree, a 5.5 foot tree, maybe go for an 8 foot tree. But you kind of have to be flexible because we all are in the same boat with the limitations of supply.”
Before you take an axe to the trunk of your tree, try shaking its hand.
“We always recommend when you pick a tree to pull the branches and make sure that no needles are coming off, in your hand. Because if it’s dropping needles off in your hand, it’s going to be dropping as soon as you put it up and it will never last,” said Bergs.
Timothy Angevine, Lisa’s brother and co-owner, adds the “tree care” doesn’t stop there, “keep it watered, fresh cut before you put it up, one half inch off the stem, and don’t let it dry out before you put it up.”
As much as Bergs and her family love Christmas, they love the people who visit their farm year after year even more.
“We have a lot of people that get engaged here at the farm, and then they bring their kids, and then their kids grow up, and then they bring their kids… It’s just the cycle of the family is really special”
Many farms are only taking reservations this year. If you would like to see availability on-line before you take the trek to get a tree – visit the Connecticut Christmas tree growers association’s website.
