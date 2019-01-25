EAST GRANBY (WFSB) - There is just one man on planet earth who helps ensure the safety of thousands of travelers here at Bradley International Airport during the day.
And then ensures the safety of dozens of junior hockey players at the International Skating Center in Simsbury at night.
"For me it's a big sense of pride," Chris Scofield said Friday. "Being able to do that is pretty cool."
For the last few weeks Scofield has been moonlighting between his full-time job as an air traffic control technician and his side gig - driving a Zamboni! But during that time one employer hasn't been paying up - Uncle Sam.
"It's definitely always on your thoughts," Scofield said. "Thinking OK I still have to pay mortgage, I have to pay my car bill or truck, anything like that."
But this afternoon while Scofield was at his main job at Bradley, the pressure eased. President Trump announced the shutdown would end for three weeks so both sides can negotiate. Scofield was so happy - it felt like a dream.
"My first thought was, is this actually gonna happen," he said. "Because of all the tension that's happened in the last 35 days. I almost didn't believe it."
"You could almost see spirits rise just from talking about it with each other for a little bit," Scofield said.
Now Scofield is cautiously optimistic. He believes the president and congress should be able to strike a deal, but he isn't leaving anything to chance.
For the next few weeks at least, he'll help pilots and drive Zambonis.
"My state of mind is I have three weeks to save as much money as I can just in case something happens."
