WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Saturday marks 20 years since one of the worst tragedies in U.S. history, the attack on Sept. 11.
It's a day that especially hits home for people who work on the frontlines.
Firefighters in Connecticut held a memorial on Friday morning to pay their respects to those who risked their lives to save others on that day back in 2001.
“So many of us have attachments to NYC and what happened on Sept. 11," said PJ Norwood, director of training at the CT Fire Academy.
Members from the Connecticut Fire Academy gathered in front of the Sept. 11 Memorial at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks to honor those lives lost on that day.
During the ceremony, Norwood asked everyone to reflect on what they were doing that day.
Norwood himself was working as a firefighter in East Haven.
“It was just a surreal moment. From East Haven, we had a group of members that were on a train by that afternoon and that evening were working on the pile in NYC,” he said.
A total of 412 emergency workers died as they went to rescue people.
There were 343 of those first responders who were from the New York City Fire Dept.
“I could still feel that today. I could still feel that feeling that I had. I felt so lost,” said Angela Higgins, of Branford.
Seventy-three of those first responders were her late husband, Joe Higgins’, close personal friends.
“He was a fire commissioner liaison for the city of New York, and deputy dire director of communications in NYC. He was at ground zero,” she said.
She added that Joe saved her daughter that day, along with many others.
He passed away last June, but she wears his picture around her neck so he’s always by her heart.
“I’m here because of my Joe. Because he championed that we should always remember,” she said.
At Friday’s ceremony, many told stories about that day, and placed wreaths to remember those 412 who lost their lives saving others.
The governor and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz spoke at the official state ceremony on Thursday to reflect on the 20th year since of the attacks.
"You all lost loved ones as if they just left the room," Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday at the state memorial in Westport.
"To all of those who have loved and lost someone on that terrible day," Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said Thursday. "Our hearts. Our thoughts. Our prayers are with you.”
Just under 3,000 people died on that day and more than 400 were emergency responders who selflessly ran into harm's way to try and save those trapped inside the buildings.
The Connecticut Fire Academy's event will be a solemn remembrance for all 412 of those who gave their lives trying to help others.
