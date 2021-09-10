WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Saturday marks 20 years since one of the worst tragedies in U.S. history, the attack on Sept. 11.
It's a day that especially hits home for people who work on the frontlines.
Firefighters in Connecticut will hold a memorial on Friday to pay their respects to those who risked their lives to save others on that day back in 2001.
Members from the Connecticut Fire Academy will gather in front of the Sept. 11 Memorial at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks to honor those lives lost on that day.
"You all lost loved ones as if they just left the room," Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday at the state memorial in Westport.
The governor and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz spoke at the official state ceremony to reflect on the 20th year since of the attacks.
"To all of those who have loved and lost someone on that terrible day," Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said Thursday. "Our hearts. Our thoughts. Our prayers are with you.”
Friday's ceremony in Windsor Locks will be a tribute to those who are no longer here.
Just under 3,000 people died on that day and more than 400 were emergency responders who selflessly ran into harm's way to try and save those trapped inside the buildings.
The Connecticut Fire Academy's event will be a solemn remembrance for all 412 of those who gave their lives trying to help others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.