(WFSB) – A group of Connecticut fire crews are returning home after battling western wildfires.
The Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew members are coming back on Thursday evening, around 5:30 p.m.
So far this year, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said the state has mobilized more than 30 people, and other resources, to fight wildfires in Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, and Washington state.
“Of the five members returning this [Thursday] evening, four members served as an Engine Crew that began its deployment in Minnesota, and ended in Washington. One of the returning members worked in an overhead management capacity on different fire complexes in Idaho during his deployment,” DEEP said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.