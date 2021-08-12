Hundreds are still under evacuation orders as the nation's largest wildfire chars more than 400,000 acres

A sign damaged by the Bootleg Fire stands among the haze on July 22 near Paisley, Oregon.

 Nathan Howard/AP

(WFSB) – A group of Connecticut fire crews are returning home after battling western wildfires.

The Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew members are coming back on Thursday evening, around 5:30 p.m.

So far this year, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said the state has mobilized more than 30 people, and other resources, to fight wildfires in Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, and Washington state.

“Of the five members returning this [Thursday] evening, four members served as an Engine Crew that began its deployment in Minnesota, and ended in Washington. One of the returning members worked in an overhead management capacity on different fire complexes in Idaho during his deployment,” DEEP said in a press release.

