HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 50 firefighters from Hartford stood beside the Worcester, MA Fire Department during a funeral procession on Monday.
The funeral was for Lt. Jason Menard who died while responding to a 4-alarm fire last week.
It wasn't the first time one of Hartford's firefighters was there for the Worcester department.
In Dec. 2011, Arturo Rosa was a rookie in Hartford.
"Within 3 months of actually becoming a fireman in 2011, Worcester had a very unfortunate event happen," Rosa told Channel 3.
Jon Davies, a career firefighter in Worcester, died when a three-story building partially collapsed.
Hartford firefighters journeyed north to pay their respects.
Rosa called it a reality check of what he signed up for.
"You start to think of the risks or the things that you do to try to help others sometimes put you in harm’s way," he said.
Eight years later now, Rosa made the trip to Worcester again.
Officials said Menard died saving two of his fellow firefighters.
"Lt. Menard acted in a way that only very few of us, I would dare to say, will ever have the opportunity to," Rosa said. "And he lived up to his oath."
Rosa said all firefighters have it in them. They'd give their lives for their brothers in service without hesitation.
"Firemen, I think we are one of the last professions that stick together," he said. "We truly call each other brothers and sisters and that sentiment isn't just a soundbyte. We are family."
That's why they trek across the country to support their fellow departments.
Tragedy has struck the Worcester Fire Department several times over the last two decades.
It had 2-and-a-half year veteran Christopher Roy die in December of last year.
Twenty years ago, in Dec. 1999, six firefighters in that city were killed battling a warehouse fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.