(WFSB) – The state is setting a milestone in the vaccination efforts.
Connecticut is the first in the country to get half of its adults ages 18 and older fully vaccinated.
The reopening for the state is going to continue at full speed and it’s also raising the bar for herd immunity.
Even if the state reaches herd immunity, it doesn’t mean much if our country doesn’t get there.
The eastern part of the state is lagging behind in vaccination efforts. It’s unclear if that’s an access issue or a hesitancy issue.
The shoreline and parts of Litchfield County continue to lead the way.
Nearly two million first doses have been administered and nearly 1.4 million people are fully vaccinated.
Governor Ned Lamont is hoping to get the state up to an 80 percent vaccination rate.
“Fifty percent, as we found in Israel and a variety of other places, makes an enormous difference and we hit fifty percent. I said eighty percent because I think we’re already close to 70 percent, so let’s keep upping the bar a little bit,” Lamont said.
The state took a bigger step in the reopening over the week.
