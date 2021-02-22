HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor ordered the state's flags to half staff on Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that it was done in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden that directed flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.
U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Friday, Feb. 26.
Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.
“This is an incredibly tragic period in history as this global pandemic has taken the lives of so many mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends, and loved ones,” Lamont said. “My heart is with everyone who has lost somebody they love. I urge every resident of Connecticut to take some time and say a prayer for the lives we’ve lost, and for those who are currently battling this disease.”
“This is an unimaginable milestone we had hoped to never reach — 500,000 American lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, including 7,562 residents here in Connecticut,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “My family, like countless families across the state and across the country, have felt the pain and anguish that comes with the devastating loss of a loved one, friend, neighbor, or co-worker. I send my deepest sympathies to all who have lost someone to this virus. Let us honor their memories by recommitting ourselves to protecting the health and safety of one another. Please help us save lives by wearing a mask, staying safe while staying at home, and getting vaccinated when eligible.”
