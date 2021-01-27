BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare announced on Wednesday that the organizations have officially united.
The board of directors of the state’s two largest nonprofit anti-hunger organizations voted to approve the union.
It will be effective Saturday, Jan. 30.
The new organization will be governed by a 23-member board of directors comprised of a mix of members of the outgoing Foodshare and Connecticut Food Bank boards.
The statewide food bank is expected to distribute 40 million meals per year.
“Today is a historic day for the state of Connecticut,” said Wes Higgins, a past Connecticut Food Bank board chair who will chair the board of the new entity. “Now we will be able to address hunger with a united voice, a fully coordinated distribution model, and an integrated set of programs made available across the entire state.” With a combined annual budget of approximately $110 million, the new organization will be home to 115 employees and more than 8,000 annual volunteers. It will be led by current Foodshare President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Jakubowski.
The food banks will continue to operate out of the Wallingford, Bloomfield, and Bridgeport facilities and will continue to use their existing trade names until a new name is chosen in the coming weeks.
