(WFSB) -- The Connecticut Food Bank/FoodShare Governor's Open returns this weekend.
The tennis tournament features politicians like the governor, state legislators and even some local celebrities.
The ultimate goal is to raise funds for Connecticut Food Bank/FoodShare.
For more information, click here.
