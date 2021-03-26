(WFSB) -- The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare plan to keep their emergency drive-through food distribution sites going into April.
“I cannot believe that we have been running the Rentschler Field site for almost a year. What started as a temporary distribution has led to the development of multiple drive-thru sites throughout the state,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare.
The last scheduled distribution for Rentschler Field will be on Thursday, April 29.
Final distribution dates for the rest of the drive-thru sites will be announced as they become available.
Statewide drive-thru food distribution schedule for March:
Mondays – Norwich
- 28 Stonington Rd., Norwich, in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill
- 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Tuesdays – East Hartford
- Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Ln., East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance
- 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wednesdays – Norwalk
- Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Thursdays – East Hartford
- Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Ln., East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance
- 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Fridays – New London
- St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St., New London
- 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturdays – Bridgeport (In the event of inclement weather Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.)
- Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Ave., Bridgeport
- 7:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Bi-weekly Distributions:
Saturdays, 3/6 & 3/20 - Putnam
- Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker St., Putnam
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Saturdays, 3/13 & 3/27 – Bristol
- Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Rd., Bristol
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.