WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, the Connecticut Food Bank gave food pantries, soup kitchens, and churches across the state Thanksgiving fixings, including more than 18 thousand turkeys.
The organizations pass along those meals at a hyper-local level in time for the holiday.
“Today is our ‘Superbowl Sunday’,” said Connecticut Food Bank CEO Valarie Schultz-Wilson.
On Monday, neighbors across Connecticut came together to help one another.
“Every year it just feels better and better and it just gets greater and greater,” said Deacon Matthew Abraham, of Mount Hope Temple UHC.
The Wallingford-based Connecticut Food Bank handed out Thanksgiving dinners to more than 30 local agencies, including turkey, potatoes, carrots, apples, and more.
Abraham and Christopher Penn have been giving back within their church community in New Haven for years.
“We give them everything, but oil. The whole Thanksgiving treat,” Penn said.
The labor of loading the trucks was all about giving back to the community, but for one of the volunteers, it was about paying it forward.
“Felt like the right thing to do. The local food banks helped the Coast Guard during the shutdown last year,” said Shane Carpenter, who is with the U.S. Coast Guard.
He said everyone in his unit was impacted by last year’s government shut down.
Service members showed their appreciation for the help they received when they needed it most by volunteering.
“Not to sound cliché, but it's warming, it's heartwarming,” Carpenter said.
