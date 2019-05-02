HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gas prices are on the rise.
According to AAA, for the first time in more than 6 months, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state has reached $3.
The $3 is up $0.28 in the past month, and about $0.03 higher than the statewide average on this same day last year.
AAA said gas prices have been rising steadily since mid-February. They add that the sharp increase in gas prices isn’t unusual for this time of year.
“Though gas prices are expected to continue to rise for about another month or so, AAA does not expect them to be significantly higher than last year when they peaked around $3.15,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford.
On the national level, “gas price average sets a new high for the year at almost $2.89, which is $0.20 more than a month ago and $0.63 more expensive than at the beginning of the year.”
Is it any surprise given the greedy repuke illegally inhabiting the White House? Letting the oil industry run unchecked again. Gee, when was the last time oil prices were out of control? Oh, that's right when shrub the greedy repuke illegally inhabited the White House. President Obama lowered the gas prices, drumpftler is raising them again so he and his oil cronies can get rich. #Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
