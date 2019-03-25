HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Doctors may be among the highest-paid and most educated professionals in the country, but Connecticut is far from the best state for them.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list on Monday of 2019's Best & Worst States for Doctors.
On it, Connecticut was the third worst state.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 metrics, including average annual wage of physicians, hospitals per capita and quality of public hospital system.
Connecticut was:
- 43rd in average annual wage
- 42nd in average monthly starting salary
- 44th in hospitals per capita
- 45th in projected physicians per capita by 2026
- 48th in malpractice award payout per capita
- 37th in annual malpractice liability insurance rate
Only New Jersey, Rhode Island, the District of Columbia and New York ranked lower than Connecticut.
The study said Montana, Wisconsin and Idaho were the top three states.
See the complete results of the study here.
