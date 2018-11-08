HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor lowered flags to half-staff in honor of California bar shooting victims.
Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the measure on Thursday in accordance with a presidential proclamation.
Twelve people, including a responding police sergeant and college students, were gunned down at a bar in Thousand Oaks, CA on Wednesday night.
The suspect then took his own life, police confirmed.
“Once again, Americans woke up [Thursday] morning to news of a tragic senseless shooting," Malloy said in a statement. "Once again, young people have been taken from their loved ones. And once again, a ‘good guy with a gun’ tried valiantly to stop the shooter, only to lose his own life. Today we mourn the victims of this unexplainable tragedy – at the same time we renew our calls for legislative actions that could stop mass murders like this from happening in the future. Congressional Republicans’ inaction and subservience to the NRA have exacerbated the problem of gun violence. I urge the Trump administration and Senate Republicans to work with the new Democratic House majority and enact commonsense gun safety reforms next year. As we have proved in Connecticut, gun laws literally save lives.”
Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said she mourns for all of the victims.
"This will be the fifth time I have expressed my heartfelt condolences to victims and their families of mass shootings this year," Wyman said. "The list of victims of gun violence has grown exponentially during my time in public service, and the inaction of elected officials at the national level is deafening. We must come together and call on our newly elected leaders to act – pass significant gun violence prevention laws, as well as comprehensive mental health laws, immediately.”
Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered.
Flags will remain lowered until sunset on Saturday.
