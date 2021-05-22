BEVERLY, MA (WFSB) -- A Connecticut graduate got quite the surprise during her commencement ceremony on Saturday at Endicott College.
Not only did Emily Rose Booth, of Stratford, receive a degree in nursing on Saturday, but she was also surprised to see her brother on stage when she accepted her diploma.
U.S. Marine PFC Ryan Booth had surprised his sister after a year of not seeing each other.
He left for boot camp last summer, and due to the pandemic he was unable to return home until now.
It was quite the memorable moment for Emily and her family.
