NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The death toll in Haiti continues to climb following Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

One thousand three hundred people have died and thousands more were injured. This as a tropical storm bears down.

One Norwich-based organization has been on the ground serving Haiti since 1982. It’s the Haitian Health Foundation.

Channel 3 spoke to the director of the Haitian Health Foundation in Jeremi, Haiti. Nadesha Mijoba said people are tired and scared.

With thousands of homes destroyed, survivors have been forced to shelter in the streets or soccer fields.

The Haitian Health Foundation has 350 staffers tending to families in the remote town of Jeremi. It’s a hilly area that faces potential mudslides as heavy rains from Storm Grace move in.

“We’re going to begin to see respiratory conditions, pneumonia, diarrhea, skin conditions,” Mijoba said. “We’re concerned about the hygiene situation deteriorating.”

Channel 3 asked Mijoba what can people do to help.

He said his organization and others need financial donations to send containers filled with supplies, just a 40-foot container costs $40,000 to get to its destination. Plus, the roads are blocked.

Anyone looking to help can head to the Haitian Health Foundation’s website here.