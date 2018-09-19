WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Forty members of the Connecticut National Guard are heading to Afghanistan.
Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, the Adjutant General and commanding officer of the, Connecticut National Guard, announced the deployment earlier this week.
The Army National Guard's 192nd Engineer Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters company departed just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The guardsmen tried to find the right words to say goodbye to their loved ones.
"I'm going to miss you, a lot. And guess what?" said 2nd Lt. Christopher Barnabei. "I'm going to write you and I'm going to Skype you I'm going to see you soon!"
The unit will first head to a mobilization station at an active duty base in the U.S. for training before leaving for Afghanistan.
"We are going to be commanding and coordinating supported route clearance units that are going to be doing route clearance operations throughout Afghanistan," said Lt. Col. Charles Jaworski. "Route clearance involves clearing roads or any kind of supply routes that could put American soldiers or service members in harm’s way."
Day-to-day tasks will include the command and control of the route clearance efforts in its assigned area of operations.
Many of the guardsmen who spoke to Channel 3 said it was their first deployment.
"I'm feeling pretty excited, pretty nervous but I'm ready to do this, ready to go," said 1st Lt. Ray Ayala.
While they might feel ready, they said they couldn't help but think about the loved ones they're leaving behind.
"It's much more difficult, I think, for the families than the soldiers. The families are the ones who have to return home without us," Ayala said. "Mom, she just said 'just do your best, do your job. I know you're going to do well. I'll see you when you get back, it's going to go fast.'"
The outpouring of love, they said, made saying "see you later" a little easier.
"My family has been very, very supportive so I'm really grateful for that and my friends," said 1st Lt. Lauren Tallman.
According to the National Guard, the unit is based in Stratford and commanded by Lt. Col. Charles Jaworski.
