HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has six of the 100 worst traffic bottlenecks in the country, according to a recent study.
The American Transportation Research Institute published the study, 2019 Top 100 Truck Bottlenecks, on its website.
It ranked the following areas in Connecticut:
- 14. Hartford's I-84, I-91 interchange
- 43. Stamford's stretch of I-95
- 47. Norwalk's stretch of I-95
- 56. New Haven's I-95, I-91 interchange
- 64. Waterbury's I-84, Route 8 mixmaster
- 74. Bridgeport's I-95, Route 8 interchange
The ATRI said it used GPS data from nearly 1 million trucks to develop a series of key performance measures on the nation's freight transportation system.
It used that data to quantify the impact of traffic congestion on truck-borne freight at 300 specific locations.
The worst three bottleneck locations were Fort Lee, NJ's I-95 at SR 4, Atlanta's I-285 at I-85 north and Atlanta's I-75 at I-285 north.
See the complete rankings and methodology on ATRI's website here.
