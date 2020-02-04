HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Health experts in Connecticut met on Tuesday to talk about educating the public on the coronavirus.
Though there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Connecticut, one was reported in neighboring Massachusetts.
As a result, Hartford Healthcare said it assembled a team of experts from across its system to help people prepare.
It said has faced the ebola virus and SARS in the past and has teams ready to deploy if need be.
The death toll from the coronavirus surpassed that of SARS back in 2003.
More than 420 people have died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coronavirus symptoms are similar to that of the common flu.
It can be a mild-to-severe respiratory illness that includes fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms can appear anywhere between two and 14 days after exposure.
The CDC also reported that people who have been diagnosed with the virus ranged from having no symptoms at all to death.
State officials continue to maintain that the threat for the virus in Connecticut is low.
However, they said they're prepared for if and when it arrives.
