HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, CT health officials released an updated list on the vaccination rates at schools throughout the state.
Last week, the Department of Public Health released immunization data from individual schools around the state due to growing concerns over the recent measles outbreaks.
Some schools, however, were disputing the numbers that were released, saying there were errors.
To see the new list that was released on Friday, click here.
The measles outbreak has been named the largest outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
In CT, three cases have been confirmed this year.
Last week, a number of schools had a growing number of students with exemptions when it came to vaccines, with percentages in the 20s, 30s, and even 40s.
But many of the school districts disputed those numbers, saying they were submitted incorrectly.
Last week, Prospect Elementary School was listed as having exemptions for more than 25 percent of its students.
The numbers released on Friday show its actually just 3.3 percent.
The district said its significantly lower because instead of putting in data for each student, they were counting each vaccination.
Prospect want alone.
The state got about a dozen calls from school districts questioning the numbers.
Then, working with those districts to identify and correct reporting errors, DPH put out a new list.
At Haddam Elementary School last week, the total exemptions were just under 20 percent. On Friday, the number is down to 3.7 percent.
The state also originally reported Redding Elementary School with exemptions of more than 41 percent. It is not at 8 percent.
In a statement, the state’s health commissioner said “I think we can clearly say at this point that although our overall percentage of young children immunized for dangerous diseases such as measles is strong, there are some pockets of vulnerability.”
That’s because more than 100 schools have measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination rates below the 95 percent federal guidelines for kindergarten.
Friday morning, parents who do not believe in vaccines were at the Attorney General’s office for a peaceful protest.
While the country is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in years, there is a debate over whether or not Connecticut should continue to allow religious exemptions.
“We just feel this is the beginning to a very slippery slope of erosion of parental rights, a separation of parents being able to parent their children and its inserting the state in that place,” said LeeAnn Ducat, from Informed Choice CT.
In August, the Department of Public Health is going to be putting out a video to show school nurses the correct process of how and what numbers are to be included, so everyone is on the same page.
