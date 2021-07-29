HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Following new mask guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the state’s Department of Public Health is saying residents who live in counties with “substantial transmission” should wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.
As of Thursday, Hartford, New Haven and New London counties are in the category of “substantial transmission,” per the CDC classification system.
The state’s Dept. of Public Health acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said residents who live in, work in, or are visiting towns in those counties are strongly recommended to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.
Additionally, health officials said residents who have underlying medical conditions that have put them at high-risk for complications of COVID-19 should also consider wearing masks inside public spaces.
Unvaccinated residents are still required to wear a mask when indoors and unable to maintain adequate distance from others.
“Emerging science indicates that with the Delta variant in circulation, in some cases vaccinated individuals may become infected with and subsequently transmit COVID infection to others. The risk of contracting and transmitting COVID infection is far greater for the unvaccinated, and vaccination remains the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID,” the health department said in a press release.
