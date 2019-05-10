HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, CT health officials are expected to release an updated list on the vaccination rates at schools throughout the state.
Last week, the Department of Public Health released immunization data from individual schools around the state due to growing concerns over the recent measles outbreaks.
Some schools, however, are disputing the numbers that were released, saying there were errors.
See the list that was released a week ago here.
The measles outbreak has been named the largest outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
In CT, three cases have been confirmed this year.
Stay with Ch. 3 as updates become available.
