(WFSB) - More than 50 boys and girls high school lacrosse teams from across the country, including Connecticut, will participate in the Wall Ball Challenge, according to organizers.
The competition was organized by Adam Cost, Avon High School's boys lacrosse coach, and Kevin Warnock, Hamden Hall's boys lacrosse coach.
“This pandemic put the spring sports season on hold just as all our players were preparing for tryouts,” Cost said. “While we have encouraged them to continue practicing and improving their skills on their own, there’s no question the lack of competition has dampened their spirits.”
Teams for the competition have at least 20 players, including a goalie.
Starting on Monday and running until Friday, players are to take videos of themselves trying to get in as many touches as they can in 20 seconds.
Players can then submit their videos to their coaches.
On game day, which is Friday, coaches will share via their Instagram accounts five different player videos at a time to simulate a game quarter.
Viewers can follow along by searching the hashtag #TeamWallBallChallenge2020.
“The inspiration for this competition came from the Glastonbury and Cheshire boys high school teams who did something similar a couple of weeks ago,” Warnock said. “This goes beyond Connecticut. No one has a spring lax season going on right now, and we never get to compete with programs outside our region. It was the perfect opportunity to create a completely different kind of lacrosse season.”
There will be a grand prize for the winning team. It includes 30 custom game jersey tops provided by Savage TeamWear of Southington.
Additional prizes include online training platform subscriptions, gear from Rocketmesh and swag from other vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.