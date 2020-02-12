HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three high school track athletes and their mothers have filed a lawsuit in federal court to challenge Connecticut's policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls' sports.
The suit, filed Wednesday in Hartford, said the state's policy robs female athletes of opportunities because of the physical advantages of transgender girls.
Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, and Chelsea Mitchell claim they were deprived of honors due to transgender girls competing in girl Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference events. The girls say two transgender athletes have been consistently winning track meets.
"CIAC’s policy and its results directly violate the requirements of Title IX, a federal regulation designed to protect equal athletic opportunities for women and girls," the suit said.
Mitchell said she would have won the 2019 state championship in the women’s 55-meter indoor track competition if not for two transgender girls who took first and second place. She said she was denied the gold medal.
Soule and Smith have similar stories. They claim they have been denied medals and/or advancement opportunities.
The CIAC adopted the rule in 2013.
“Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field. Forcing them to compete against boys isn’t fair, shatters their dreams, and destroys their athletic opportunities,” said Christiana Holcomb, Alliance Defending Freedon (ADF) legal counsel. “Having separate boys’ and girls’ sports has always been based on biological differences, not what people believe about their gender, because those differences matter for fair competition. And forcing girls to be spectators in their own sports is completely at odds with Title IX, a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics. Connecticut’s policy violates that law and reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women.”
Bloomfield and Cromwell high schools are also named in the lawsuit because the transgender athletes run for them.
The CIAC said in a statement that it consulted with a several agencies about its policy, including Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, the Connecticut State Department of Education, the National Federation of State High School Associations, and the Office for Civil Rights.
The CIAC also said it believes that its current policy is appropriate under both state and federal law, and it has been defending that policy in the complaint that was filed previously with the office of civil rights.
True Colors, an LGBTQ advocacy group, also criticized the lawsuit, saying “what they are proposing is legally sanctioned discrimination under this lawsuit.”
The Alliance Defending Freedom previously filed a complaint with the Federal Department of Education, but said on Wednesday that process is taking too long, which is why they filed this lawsuit.
(5) comments
🤦🏽 we still doing this? D@mn shame because they are good at what they do gender must play a role smh really sad grow up people
Classic example of what happens when Commiecrats are allowed to make rules. Hope these young women win their suit and men are banned from women's competition.
How dare they. LGBT people are being murdered and persecuted across this country. 330 just in the past year. I'd definitely say that these girls arent very progressive.
Welcome to 2020 people
Certainly it's unfair and wrong. The boys who see themselves as girls, have a large advantage which is obvious by their winning easily. I don't know the right solution for all but the current situation is unfair.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.