GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A high school community is in mourning after an athlete died as a result of a tragic sports accident.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at Brunswick High School in Greenwich during a hockey game.

The athlete who died was identified as a student from St. Luke's School in New Canaan.

Police identified the victim as Teddy Balkind, a 10th grader at the school.

"Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club throughout his youth hockey career and was known to all as an all around incredible young man, son and brother," the New Canaan Police Department said.

According to police, a player had fallen down and collided with another player from the other team who came at the victim and was unable to stop in time.

Police said the player had to be taken to Greenwich Hospital, where the victim later succumbed to their injuries.

St. Luke's School provided a statement to Channel 3.

Our community is mourning. [Thursday], we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve.

"The New York Rangers send their deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of Teddy Balkind, who tragically passed away as the result of an accident during a Connecticut high school hockey game on Thursday night. While it's hard to put into words the impact of such a loss, know that our thoughts, prayers and hearts are with you."

His passing started a trend online called #sticksoutforTeddy, where people posted pictures of their hockey sticks outside to honor Teddy's memory.

The hashtag was used when families in his community put out their hockey sticks and posted them on social media.

Now, many in the hockey community are sharing their condolences and honoring Teddy with #sticksoutforTeddy.

The National Hockey League extended their condolences after hearing of Teddy Balkind's passing.

The New York Islanders shared a picture of hockey sticks with #sticksoutforTeddy.