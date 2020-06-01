WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Following a weekend of peaceful protests, Waterbury's police chief is planning to listen to protesters.
Chief Fernando Spagnolo said he's participating in a virtual chat on Monday afternoon.
Tensions escalated during a few protests in New Haven County on Sunday in the name of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody.
People wanted to be heard.
Toward the end of the night, protesters gathered outside of the New Haven Police Department.
As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there were no arrests in New Haven, but Channel 3 continued to check to see if there were any afterward.
Earlier in the day, activists marched the streets of New Haven and Waterbury in the name of George Floyd.
Protestors stormed interstates, shutting down portions of I-84, I-91, and I-95.
Waterbury police said they arrested 28 people.
In spite of that, police called most of what was seen in Connecticut over the weekend "peaceful."
In Waterbury, the Spagnolo said he’s attending role calls to remind officers of first amendment rights.
He said his department stands against police brutality and applauded the march organizers in his city. They included two 2020 graduates, one from the University of Connecticut, and the other from Georgetown University.
Monday, the conversation is going virtual as Spagnolo said he's joining black ministers, the NAACP, and local, state, and federal delegates, along with the community.
"We plan on continuing to have open and honest conversations with our community leaders and the members of our African American community," Spagnolo said. "Again, the most important thing for us is to find a level and find a spot where we can begin to heal and make change."
The community can call in to the virtual chat to submit questions or comments starting at noon.
The virtual chat begins at 1 p.m.
To join the call, dial 203-597-3477.
(2) comments
All lives matter. Black lives do no matter any more than any other life. And the vigilante mobs looting and burning our cities are not interested in "justice". Justice in a civilized society means: due process, the presumption of innocence, legal procedure, and the rule of written law. The mob could care less about these things. They want vengeance. They want a lynching. They want a civil war. And they want to slaughter millions of Americans in a race war.
I agree. And would like to add, I have noticed that the violent protesters are generally not from the area they are burning and looting, and they seem to be targeting the infrastructure (public and private) in the areas that they call 'poor' and 'downtrodden' when spreading their message. I can't help but wonder if their real purpose is to put certain people 'back in their place' by erasing their gains. At any rate, whether it's deliberate or not, the people hurting worst from violent protests are the people the protesters are claiming to be speaking for.
