HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The 72nd annual Connecticut Home and Remodeling Show has moved into Hartford.
The show is set to happen at the Connecticut Convention Center this weekend.
Patrons can expect to see thousands of ideas on how to improve their homes and yards.
The show features a variety of home improvement, building and remodeling resources with many local and national vendors.
"Because this is the show that is produced locally by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut, you have the confidence knowing that this home show represents many of HBRA’s members and the people they do business with everyday," organizers posted on the event's website.
The show runs from Friday through Sunday.
It's open Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are cash only.
It's $12 for general admission, free for children ages 16 and under and $9 for anyone over the age of 65.
More information can be found on the show's website here.
