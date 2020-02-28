HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Home and Remodeling Show kicks off in Hartford on Friday.
It's happening at the Connecticut Convention Center through Sunday.
The show is considered a one-stop shopping experience for home improvement products and building services from local vendors.
The show runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, head to the show's website here.
