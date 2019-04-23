NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is among some of the greatest old school joints in the U.S. for pizza.
There were six pizzerias that are being recognized for not changing to the times, according to a list released by The Daily Meal.
They are considered some of the most classic places to grab a pie, and three of them are in New Haven – Frank Pepe’s, Ernie’s and Sally’s.
Colony Grill in Stamford, Roseland Apizza in Derby, and Zuppardi's Apizza in West Haven also made the list.
They were just a few of the 56 on the list. See them all on the Ch 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.