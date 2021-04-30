(WFSB) - Is your mortgage serviced by Mr. Cooper? You may want to check your bank account.
State Attorney General William Tong says errors were made by electronic payment service vendor ACI Worldwide, which triggered unauthorized withdrawals from customers' accounts on Saturday, April 24.
In some cases, some bank accounts were credited for multiple mortgage payments.
Customers may have seen these transactions on their financial statements on Monday, April 26.
“Any unauthorized withdrawals can have a harmful ripple effect on the finances of Connecticut consumers. Therefore, it is paramount every step is taken to ensure they never happen and if they ever happen again they are quickly rectified. We urge everyone with an account with Mr. Cooper to review their financial accounts to be sure they have not been affected by these transactions," Department of Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez said.
Mr. Cooper has promised to correct all inaccurate charges and that the errors were likely rectified by Tuesday through updates.
It also promised to reimburse customers for overdraft fees and other harms from the unauthorized withdrawals.
In a statement, Mr. Cooper said:
"We value the trust our customers place in us, and we sincerely apologize to those impacted. We take the processing of these transactions very seriously, and we will continue to work with the payments vendor to understand the root cause and ensure this issue does not happen again."
Tong said that over 480,000 borrowers across the nation have been impacted by the errors.
Homeowners that who haven't been able to resolve their issues or who haven't received their reimbursement yet are asked to contact the Connecticut Department of Banking or the Connecticut Attorney General's office.
Anyone with any questions or concerns or if they're seeking reimbursement for overdraft and other fees are asked to contact Mr. Cooper directly.
