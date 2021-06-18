NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It will likely soon be mandatory for hospital workers in Connecticut to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Connecticut Hospital Association said it plans to require all hospital staff to be vaccinated.
Last week, Maryland did something very similar. However, this would make Connecticut among the first states to require vaccines for hospital workers.
"The Connecticut Hospital Association members have begun consideration of a statement of policy that would require COVID-19 vaccination for their employees,” said Paul Kidwell, VP of Policy for the CT Hospital Association.
It's something the group feels confident its hospitals want.
"This is a step toward additional patient safety," Kidwell said. "If we can say to our patients to their families and loved ones and friends, that we have taken every step we can that all our employees are vaccinated that’s really important to our patients but it's also important to our other employees right who’ve taken that step who also want to be protected."
Yale New Haven Health System, which is part of the association, issued a statement about it.
“We are working on collaboration with hospitals across the state to collaborate on mandatory vaccinations,” said Vin Petrine Sr., VP, public affairs, YNHHS.
Requiring hospital employees to be vaccinated is not new. About 10 years ago, the Connecticut Hospital Association required employees to get the influenza vaccine.
"We have seen this with the flu vaccine as well," said Dr. Jessica Holzer, professor at the University of New Haven.
"Maybe you’re allowed to keep working, but you have to gown up differently or maybe you’re allowed to keep working, but your specific tasks are shifted away from patient care," Holzer continued. "I think that’s going to vary based on what your traditional job was going to be."
It should be noted that the vast majority of Connecticut hospital employees are already vaccinated and there does seem to be good support for this.
The hope is that as more time goes by and those healthcare workers who didn't want to be among the first to be vaccinated will now see how effective the vaccine has been and that they will get their vaccines as well.
Health policy and bioethics experts said hospitals can fire employees if they choose not to get vaccinated.
"They absolutely can [fire them]," Holzer said. "And we have already seen that start to happen where individuals are brought for disciplinary action and potentially considered to be fired, so this is starting to happen."
In Texas, hospital employees sued over a vaccine requirement. However, a judge dismissed the suit and said the requirement does not violate federal law.
