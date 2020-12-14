(WFSB) - Shipments of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine are set to arrive in Connecticut on Monday.
Hartford Hospital said it will be one of the healthcare providers getting read to receive the shots and vaccinate its healthcare workers.
It is expected to arrive mid-morning.
Hartford Healthcare is expected to distribute the vaccine to a certain number of their doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists sometime around noon after the vaccine has been offloaded at Hartford Hospital.
In a matter of hours, the first @pfizer coronavirus vaccines will start being administered to healthcare workers in Connecticut. This is the unloading dock where shipments of the vaccine will arrive at @hartfordhosp. We’re breaking down the vaccine rollout on @WFSBnews this AM 💉 pic.twitter.com/8IUKAUFMIY— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) December 14, 2020
It has taken nine months to reach this point.
Healthcare workers across the country are set to receive vaccinations on Monday.
"I mean, it's our generation's man on the moon, and I think to think of it any other way is to do it a disservice," said Dr. Gabriel Bosslet.
The first doses left a plant in Michigan on Sunday.
They were shipped in ultra-low temperature freezers and needed to be handled with care.
Pfizer said it is planning to ship 2.9 million doses this week.
"The primary emotion that I feel is hope, which is something that we haven't felt in many, many months," said Dr. Robert Citronberg.
Sixteen thousand doses will go to healthcare workers in Connecticut this week.
Those who receive it will need two doses, three weeks apart.
There's going to be roughly a one hour gap between when the vaccine arrives and when it is distributed in order to allow for proper thawing.
The President and CEO of Hartford Healthcare Jeff Flaks, as well as other representatives, are expected to address the public on Monday.
Trinity Health is also expected to hold a virtual briefing around 11:30 a.m. on Monday when the vaccine is expected to arrive there.
In a statement, Trinity Health said:
"Our colleagues will begin receiving the vaccination in accordance with the phased approach to the roll out that has been thoughtfully and carefully outlined by the CDC and state. We have made all the necessary preparations to begin administering the vaccine and will do so as soon as we receive the required FDA EUA and CDC ACIP approval and guidance respectively of the vaccine."
Additional details on how other healthcare systems are preparing for the arrival of the vaccine have not been divulged yet.
The vaccine is expected to be readily available for most Americans by late spring to early summer.
