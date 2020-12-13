(WFSB) - Hospitals around the state are breathing a sigh of relief, but also preparing themselves for when the COVID vaccine arrives.
Officials say that the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to arrive late Monday morning, amid the mix of rain and snow.
Hartford Healthcare is expected to distribute the vaccine to a certain number of their workers sometime around noon after the vaccine has been offloaded at Hartford Hospital.
The President and CEO of Hartford Healthcare Jeff Flaks, as well as other representatives, are expected to address the public beforehand.
Trinity Health is expected to hold a virtual briefing around 11:30 Monday morning when the vaccine is expected to arrive.
In a statement, Trinity Health says:
"Our colleagues will begin receiving the vaccination in accordance with the phased approach to the roll out that has been thoughtfully and carefully outlined by the CDC and state. We have made all the necessary preparations to begin administering the vaccine and will do so as soon as we receive the required FDA EUA and CDC ACIP approval and guidance respectively of the vaccine."
Additional details on how other healthcare systems are preparing for the arrival of the vaccine have not been divulged yet.
