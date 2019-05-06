NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A pricey donation has the Connecticut Humane Society making sure it's legitimate.

The non-profit said they found some expensive jewelry inside a bag that had been donated.

Inside the bag was a pin, a necklace, wedding band, and an engagement ring.

The Connecticut Humane Society is now asking for whoever gave the bag to them to double check if this was a mistake or intentionally donated.

