NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A pricey donation has the Connecticut Humane Society making sure it's legitimate.
The non-profit said they found some expensive jewelry inside a bag that had been donated.
Inside the bag was a pin, a necklace, wedding band, and an engagement ring.
The Connecticut Humane Society is now asking for whoever gave the bag to them to double check if this was a mistake or intentionally donated.
This pouch was found in a donation to #CThumane! It held this pin, as well as a necklace, wedding band & engagement ring. Were they included by mistake? If they belong to you or someone you know, message us. RT to help find the owner! pic.twitter.com/Ms9okTxmGB— CT Humane Society (@cthumane) May 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.