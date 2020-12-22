SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut inmate died of complications related to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Correction.
The 69-year-old man died on Monday after being transferred from MacDougall-Walker's medical isolation unit in Suffield to a local hospital.
His name was not released.
The inmate started receiving treatment on Nov. 26.
He was serving a 60-year sentence, suspended after 30-years, for first-degree aggravated sexual assault and first-degree kidnapping with a firearm. His maximum release date was not until March of 2029.
The man has been incarcerated since May 12, 2000. However, his involvement with the Department of Correction dates back to 1973, officials reported.
As part of its efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, the agency said it continues its schedule of increased mass testing, with staff being tested weekly, and the inmate population biweekly.
