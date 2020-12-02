(WFSB) – The countdown is on to the approval of the first coronavirus vaccines.
The State of Connecticut is quickly moving to moving to prepare for an immediate implementation of a distribution plan.
Who gets the vaccine first is a concern, and then what happens when people receive their shot is unknown.
Experts believe the vaccine can be here in a matter of weeks, but getting them is the biggest part of the equation.
Dr. Reginald Eadie, co-chair of the governor’s Advisory Committee, says once the FDA approves it, later this month, the vaccine will be all over the country.
“We expect within days of the approval taking place, for the vaccines to lane in the 50 states and especially Connecticut,” Dr. Eadie said.
That’s when Phase 1A will begin and people given first choice are essential to the cause.
“Healthcare workers, as well as long-term facility residents,” Dr. Eadie said.
Omar Yacoub of Stamford got his first vaccine in October as part of a trial conducted by Moderna. Yacoub says the side effects were noticeable, but not long-lasting.
“Pretty significant arm pain, though not to be overly dramatic about it, followed by what I would call brain fog, lasting 24 to 48 hours. Almost like a bad hangover,” Yacoub said.
While it's been about two months, Yacoub says he's not nearly done with the trial.
"It is a two year study, so I am set to go back in two weeks for more blood draw and I will stop by for in person visits every six months," Yacoub said.
Distributing the vaccine is the main objective, not just for essential workers, but for the general masses. Hope is plentiful, but it must be dealt with realistically when thinking of a time table.
“As quickly as possible is my immediate answer. The reality is it probably won’t happen until the end of next summer or early fall,” Dr. Eadie said.
Dr. Eadie says people must stay focused on current protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.
