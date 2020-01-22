HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Leaders are taking a stand on illegal guns made with the help of the internet.
Attorney General William Tong is joining a coalition of 20 states to sue the Trump administration, with the goal of stopping the release of 3D printed gun files.
The files allow people to build unregistered firearms for as little as $200.
The weapons are often called "ghost” guns because they are very difficult to detect. They are also plastic.
"Release of these 3D printed gun files would lead to the creation and proliferation of 3D printed guns in Connecticut and would allow people to bypass metal detectors and background check safeguards,” Tong said on Wednesday.
In 2018, a federal judge struck down efforts by the Trump administration to release the files.
After losing in court, the administration is trying again, effectively allowing unlimited distribution.
A law banning ghost guns in Connecticut was passed last year with bipartisan support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.