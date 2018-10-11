HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut just missed the top 10 on a list of states with the lowest uninsured rates.
The state finished 11th in the study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
WalletHub released its "2018's State Uninsured Rates" list on Thursday.
Researchers looked at 2017 children's uninsured rates, adults' uninsured rates, race and income level.
Connecticut's children's uninsured rate was 3.1 percent. Its adult uninsured rate was 6.18 percent.
The top three states with the lowest uninsured rates were Massachusetts, Hawaii and Minnesota.
The three with the highest uninsured rates were Alaska, Oklahoma and Texas.
Check out the complete on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.