HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State labor officials said a new system has been launched to help process unemployment claim applications from people who are self-employed.
They also said they received an additional 28,000 unemployment claims last week. That brought the pandemic total to roughly 430,000.
Connecticut Department of Labor commissioner Kurt Westby and deputy commissioners Dante Bartolomeo and Daryle Dudzinski held a briefing at 11 a.m.
An update was given on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that provides benefits to the self-employed.
“Our agency is proud of the work it has accomplished in order to serve the self-employed, individuals who have not been eligible to apply for unemployment benefits in the past, but are now facing workplace situations never seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Westby said. “The new online ReEmployCT system meets mandated integrity requirements while providing a federally-required two-step application process.”
Federal guidelines require that self-employed individuals, including independent contractors and “gig” workers, first apply through the Connecticut unemployment system located on www.filectui.com.
Follow the complete application steps outlined here.
Applicants must receive a determination notice in the mail from the DOL before they can apply on the newly-designed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance online system that will also be located at www.filectui.com.
Beginning today, @CTDOL is accepting claim applications for self-employed Connecticut residents to apply for federal unemployment benefits. https://t.co/S3i1mshj5D pic.twitter.com/bDJmKHcSLR— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 30, 2020
Officials also provided updates on the federal stimulus unemployment programs, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. The program provides an additional $600 to eligible claimants.
RELATED: $600 in federal unemployment stimulus payments have started to go out
“With hard work and determination, our agency has been able to process many of the 430,000 state applications received in the past six weeks, and we continue to work on responding to customers with questions about their claim or the unemployment process,” Westby said. “We recognize the important role unemployment benefits play in helping our residents weather the pandemic, and we are committed to providing the best service possible during this crisis.”
RELATED: 30 million Americans have filed initial unemployment claims since mid-March
More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment across the country since the pandemic started, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
RELATED: CT DOL received 402,000 unemployment applications as of April 23
Last week, the state labor department said received 402,000 unemployment applications since the start of the outbreak and had processed about 327,000 of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.