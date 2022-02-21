NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has launched a statewide electric vehicle charging program.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority announced on Monday resources to assist with the launch.
PURA said the "EV" charting program is available to all residential and commercial customers of Eversource and United Illuminating. It is designed to facilitate the deployment and integration of EV infrastructure across the state.
Through the EV charging program, residential customers are eligible for several categories of rebates: Up to $500 for a new, eligible Level 2 “smart” charger, and up to $500 for associated home wiring upgrades, if needed.
Residential customers are also eligible for additional performance incentives paid out over time for participating in a managed charging program, up to $200 annually. Residents who previously installed a Level 2 charger or equipment that does not meet program eligibility requirements may still be eligible for an $100 upfront incentive for enrolling in the ongoing managed charging program.
PURA scheduled webinars that start on Wednesday and run through the end of April.
The first one, scheduled for Wednesday, focuses on EV charging for CT single-family homes. It starts at 7 p.m. Customers can register for it here.
“The launch of the statewide EV Charging Program comes at a pivotal time in the transition to electrified transportation solutions, and it is critically important that we ensure customers understand and can access the benefits the program provides,” said PURA chairman Marissa Gillett. “We hope that anyone potentially interested in operating an electric vehicle in this state – whether as an individual, municipality, or business – has the opportunity to join one of these upcoming webinars to learn more about the incentives available through this program.”
More information on the program can be read on PURA's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.