HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut banned assault weapons back in 2012, and now the House majority leader is calling for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to ban assault weapons.
On Tuesday, State Rep. Matt Ritter said with Congress not acting on gun laws, it could be easier to get the support of two-thirds of the states and have a constitutional convention to get this done and bypass congress altogether.
“The bottom line is you can shoot multiple rounds a second. That's the kind of firepower that belongs on the battlefield. It's the kind of things police officers might need, or secret service of FBI agents. It's not something they should be selling to the general public,” Ritter said.
The House leader says realistically this type of attempt at an amendment could take "years" to accomplish.
In a statement, Scott Wilson, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said "Representative Ritter will likely have his hands full trying to convene state legislatures for his purpose. There are several movements already in existence pushing efforts for one purpose or another. Politicians in Connecticut should be wary that a majority of the states do not support gun control, If a convention were to take place, We Americans would likely end up with a stronger and more favorable document that supports gun ownership."
