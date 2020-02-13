HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A lawmaker is proposing a 35 percent tax on ammunition sales.
State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest held a news conference Thursday morning about her proposal, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Gilchrest said her bill would use the sales tax to fund gun violence protection.
"That the general statutes be amended to establish an excise tax on gross earnings derived from the first sale of ammunition within this state at the rate of thirty-five per cent per round," the proposal states.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League provided a comment to Channel 3 on Thursday afternoon.
"Those who legally purchase ammunition in Connecticut have already been fingerprinted and background checked at the municipal, state and federal levels," said Holly Sullivan, president, CCDL. "The proposed legislation will not prevent any criminal from illegally obtaining guns or ammunition that has intent to commit violent crimes. A 35 percent tax on ammunition would put more people at risk. Lower income individuals who typically live in more dangerous neighborhoods will likely be priced out the most effective means of gun safety which is target practice and developing safe handling skills. These residents will be disproportionately impacted by this tax. CCDL is calling into question whether or not the real reason for this bill is based on contempt for the 2nd Amendment. Representative Gilchrest must realize the result of who would actually be impacted.”
Another dope like Murphy and Blumenthal. Ridiculous laws don't make people safer. Enforcement of existing laws do. Don't worry Connecticut, the Democrats will think for you. They know what's good for you.
This is the reason people and businesses are flocking from CT, and whether the Democrat in the LG building has been there for a long while, or a short time like Rep Gilchrest, it’s all the same tax policy. Taxing ammunition, which can be had in any other state for much less if the excise tax is approved, is just plain dumb. Getting elected in the pure Blue elitist town of West Hartford with a whopping ~7200 votes does not make you important; any Democrat will win in your venue. I read her release and “if one life is saved it is worth it” comment and laughed out loud. If that’s your purpose – why not put the same excise tax on your wine? Scotch? Beer? We all know that many more lives are taken annually in CT, and across the nation, by alcohol than Guns. Like the tax on Tobacco, which has had a relatively small impact on its use, it will only serve to drive business out of the state, and create a second class citizen society to your elitist superior public servant view. Taxing individual products based on you political view is not only reckless, but also a strong sign of a person who can’t think beyond the surface. How about finding ways to help fund our crumbling infrastructure, or to fight against the CT Opioid crisis, or high gas prices and taxes? Maybe you could focus on solving the Pension crisis, the teachers’ pension issues that will cause West Hartford to have a tax burden thrust upon them that will push Seniors out of town. There are a million problems in CT – and as a Rep you chose this? Pathetic. BTW – going to a firing range and practicing, shooting competitively, or just sending some time with a friend or family member is bothering nobody, is a Constitutional right. Burdening families or individuals who enjoy this right with an excise tax is wrong, as I’m sure the majority of you colleagues will identify.. CT is the Constitution state if you recall from 3rd grade.
Good take.
