HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A lawmaker is proposing a 35 percent tax on ammunition sales.

State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest held a news conference Thursday morning about her proposal, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Gilchrest said her bill would use the sales tax to fund gun violence protection.

"That the general statutes be amended to establish an excise tax on gross earnings derived from the first sale of ammunition within this state at the rate of thirty-five per cent per round," the proposal states.

Channel 3 is reaching out to the Connecticut Citizens Defense League for comment.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

