NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A bill pushed by one of Connecticut's lawmakers includes millions of dollars for gun violence research.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro said $50 million for the research is included in this year's Labor, Health and Human Services and Education House Appropriations bill.
She held a news conference about it Friday morning in New Haven.
The bill would also provide $25 million for the National Institutes of Health and $25 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for firearm injury and mortality prevention research.
The funding bill was recently passed by the Appropriations Committee, DeLauro's office said. It will be taken up by the full House of Representatives in the coming weeks.
DeLauro is the chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and Education.
(2) comments
if you're investing $millions and $millions for the purpose of finding data for "gun violence" and why "guns are bad", you're bound to find something at some angle. It's inevitable. You're set out to search with a bias. How about you spend that money on something more useful? Also do they really need that much money? That's and absurdly large amount.
Seriously? Research for driving and texting and or obey speed signs. Stop wasting our taxes on this nonsense. Did she research illegal guns? Gee, maybe the Fast and Furious Operation from Obama Administration or the research the " santuary state" I'll contribution my taxes our ICE for the new Headquarters in CT.
