WASHINGTON (WFSB) - A Connecticut lawmaker plans to address how the partial government shutdown is impacting food safety programs.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro said she is wondering about food safety after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopped inspections.
Some of those food inspections have since resumed.
Wednesday, the shutdown reached day 26.
President Donald Trump told supporters during a conference call earlier this week that he was not backing down until a border wall is built.
The FDA commissioner said this week that the agency is bringing back about 150 unpaid employees for food inspections.
They'll be looking at the riskiest foods, including cheeses, produce and infant formula.
The FDA also oversees packaged food and produce.
Meat, poultry and processed eggs are checked by the Department of Agriculture. Those checks have continued.
To address how the shutdown has impacted food safety programs. DeLauro said she will hold a Congressional food safety caucus briefing on Wednesday.
She said the panel will discuss which programs are and aren't operating at both the USDA and FDA, the temporary suspension of routine inspections and the morale problems associated with inspectors working without pay.
The briefing is set for 2 p.m. in Washington.
(0) comments
