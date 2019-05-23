HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gun control took the center stage at the state capitol on Thursday.
Ethan’s Law, named after a Guilford teen who accidentally shot himself with a gun at his friend’s house, passed the Senate on Thursday.
The bill requires all firearms to be safely stored, loaded or unloaded, in homes with children.
After his death, Ethan's parents, Mike and Kristin Song pushed for legislation in their late son's honor.
"I think he would have been proud, honestly, I don't know if we'd be here today if he was alive," said Emily Song, Ethan's sister.
Ethan's Law, a bill pioneered by State Rep. Sean Scanlon, passed the House on a bipartisan vote earlier this month.
It was also recently introduced by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro on the federal level.
Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy released a statement Thursday saying, “We applaud the passage of Ethan’s Law, a commonsense measure that will save lives -and prevent families across Connecticut from experiencing the kind of tragic loss that Ethan’s family did. Thank you to Representative Sean Scanlon and Senator Christine Cohen for their leadership on this issue. The Connecticut General Assembly has once again shown that it is possible for Democrats and Republicans to come together and pass desperately needed measures to end gun violence. Everywhere we go, people are demanding an end to the senseless gun violence that we have the power to stop. Congress now must follow Connecticut’s lead and pass Ethan’s Law,” said Blumenthal and Murphy.”
On Wednesday night, Actor Paul Rudd posted a video, in support of Ethan's Law.
"As a parent, I really worry when my kids go to somebody's house and they have guns and they're not stored safely," Rudd said. "Regardless of where you stand on the gun issue, I think we can all agree that guns should be stored safely and out of the reach of kids."
CCDL, a Connecticut gun rights group also has its imprint on this law. It requires the Department of Education to develop a firearm safety guide for students.
""I think it's good that we're at least being listened to, at least on this issue," said Scott Wilson, CCDL president.
Two Republicans, John Kissel and Rob Smapson, voted against the bill.
"I think the bill actually went too far and since it was a very minor change from an existing law, I don't know if it'll impact what people do," Sampson said.
The Senate also passed two other gun bills.
One would ban so-called "ghost guns,” which are weapons made with 3D printers.
Another bill would make it illegal to leave guns in an unattended car unless the gun is locked up.
All three bills will go to the governor's desk.
'Ethan's Law' could soon be done on a national level because Rosa DeLauro introduced a similar measure in Congress this week.
(1) comment
Another useless law. They don't stop criminals. Teach kids not to steal, that's what happened they stole a gun and played with. It is totally the kids fault and his parents for raising a thief who had no respect for other peoples property.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.