HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of marathon debates at the State Capitol has stretched into the morning.
Three bills passed through the House overnight, but lawmakers are still discussing the most controversial topic of this special session, police reform.
The debate was still going on Friday morning in the House chamber, but a vote on this bill could still be hours away.
This topic has gripped the nation and state for months and sparked protests around the country, including here in Connecticut, since the death of George Floyd.
Protestors have demanded police reform, but critics argue certain changes could actually make the public less safe.
Sources on both sides of the aisle said the key issue right now is a legal term called qualified immunity.
Essentially, it means, right now, the actions of police are protected from lawsuits while they are on the job.
Critics say it shields them from consequences when they mess up, but supporters of qualified immunity argue officers have a difficult, dangerous job and if you eliminate qualified immunity, they will not be able to act decisively while serving the public and fewer people will want to become officers in the future.
As the police reform debate continues, we do want to mention three bills that the House passed this morning:
- Expanded tele-health opportunities
- A cap on insulin expenses
- Absentee ballot expanded use for Nov. 3rd
All of those bills will now go to the Senate next week.
